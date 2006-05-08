BMC Capital Provides $648,000 Financing for Purchase of Ken Mar Apartments

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $648,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 30 unit Ken Mar Apartments located at 910 Main Street in Pasadena, Texas. BMC Capital’s Houston office secured the financing with an 80% Loan-to-Value and an interest rate in the mid 6% range. BMC Capital is one of the leading originators of multi-family loans and commercial loans in Texas and funds more than one hundred loans in the state annually.



Keith Van Arsdale, Director of BMC Capital’s Southwest Operations, coordinated the financing for the purchaser of the property, Valva Texas Properties, LLC. Scott Gray of Scott Gray Commercial Real Estate represented the purchaser on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



