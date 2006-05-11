BMC Capital Provides $1.2M Financing for Purchase of Loggins Court Apartments

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,200,000 in mortgage financing for the acquisition of Loggins Court Apartments. This 50 unit multi-family property is located at 710 Loggins Drive in West Columbia, Texas and was purchased using the proceeds from a 1031 exchange. BMC Capital is one of the leading originators of multi-family loans in Texas and funds more than one hundred loans in the state annually.



Jim Osgood, Vice President with BMC Capital, coordinated the financing for the purchaser of the property, a California investor. Mark Porterfield of Henry S. Miller represented the purchaser and seller. Mari Maher of Houston Title coordinated the transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



