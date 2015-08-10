UFO Space Gem Discovery...Could be Proof of Life in Outer Space!

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --"Buster" UFO Space Gem



Calling on Earthlings...come and witness a UFO space gem! Now presenting two non fiction videos (2014 photo time lapse close up study) of an amazing space gem, discovered one starry summer night after suddenly landing in La Jolla, California...



Rare sapphire, diamond, emerald, ruby, unexplored oceans, infinite outer space...well get ready for something new...get ready to...



Hail now the space gem named, "Buster," (like "Hope" diamond). At the size of a penny, and the weight of about a nickel coin, size and weight are the only features comparable to terrestrial stones. The UFO gem has a unique, shinny silver mirror like surface, where black shadows slowly roam… Buster is truly a wondrous anomaly…and stay tuned…there is more…



Is there evidence or proof that the Buster gem is extraterrestrial? Affirmative. Witness the unearthly phenomenon such as: appearing metallic while actually translucent (shine a light through the silver surface in the dark, and interior areas turn blood red). Mark the even more startling phenomenon: the silver exterior and red interior imagery are mutable; in a subtle, but constant state of flux (as witnessed by the undoctored time lapse seen in this video). Buster is animate!



In San Diego, UCSD science department conducted several tests such as spectrum analysis, radioactivity (non-radioactive) etc. but were unable to determine a scientific identity. The space gem remains a UFO or unidentified object, and remarkable proof of life in outer space!



Is Buster alive, intelligent, sentient, and or, have a message? One message is apparent....



In God's infinite universe, all things are possible.



Buster is in safekeeping. At this time the founders have chosen to remain anonymous, however, for the advancement of human and space intelligence, have appointed LA CA MUSIC (ASCAP registered publishing company) as Buster agents, extending an offer to select qualified authorities, special interest groups and companies, or even a challenge to scientists or news media skeptics, the opportunity to help research or promote this extraordinary discovery. Please send your offers, with credentials, scope of interest (e.g. news, video, TV, copyrights etc.).



About LA CA MUSIC

LA CA MUSIC is an ASCAP Publishing that has contracted to promote and research, "Buster UFO Space Gem." LA CA MUSIC was founded in Los Angeles, California in 1984, with current offices in San Diego, CA.



Interested parties can contact: 858-834-4344 (or email).

