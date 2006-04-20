National Hepatitis B Foundation Hires Furia Rubel as Public Relations Agency of Record

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2006 --The Hepatitis B Foundation has hired Furia Rubel Communications as public relations Agency of Record.



Based out of Doylestown, Pa. the Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national non-profit organization solely dedicated to the global problem of hepatitis B. The Foundation’s primary goal is to find a cure and bring hope to the 400 million people living with chronic hepatitis B.



Furia Rubel has been retained to create and execute an awareness campaign surrounding the seriousness of this virus, the urgency for finding a cure, and the need for advocacy support to increase federal and industry dollars to address this problem. Furia Rubel will launch the public relations programming with a local awareness campaign in Doylestown, Pa., surrounding National Hepatitis Awareness month in May 2006.



According to Molli C. Conti, Vice President, Community Outreach for the Hepatitis B Foundation, “We engaged Furia Rubel because of their energy, creativity, and cost-effective ideas that will advance the good work we are already doing. The Furia Rubel team demonstrated a solid understanding and respect for our needs, they are direct, realistic and not afraid to change course when and if necessary.”



“We’re very excited to be working with the Hepatitis B Foundation to generate awareness about all the great things they’re doing nationally and in our back yard, “said Gina Rubel, President and CEO of Furia Rubel Communications. “There are tremendous things happening right now for the Foundation. We will kick off with National Hepatitis Awareness in May. Then, this summer, a new $12 million dollar biotechnology research center in partnership with Delaware Valley College will open in Doylestown,” said Rubel. “These are great opportunities and we plan to capitalize on their news value.”



Dr. Timothy M. Block, president of the Hepatitis B Foundation said, "The new Biotech Center will serve as a world-class resource for education and research that will produce great scientific and medical discoveries that will have benefits well beyond its walls." He added, “We are excited to have partnered with a public relations agency that embraces our cause.”



The Hepatitis B Foundation is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected by hepatitis B worldwide through research, education, and patient advocacy. For more information about the Hepatitis B Foundation, visit www.hepb.org.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a women-owned certified public relations firm located in Doylestown, Pa. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, educational institutions, non-profit associations, and business-to-business companies. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.



