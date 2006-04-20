Thomas Travel Service Acquires Travel by Hunter

Willow Grove, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2006 --Thomas Travel Service of Doylestown, Pa., has acquired the assets of Travel by Hunter, a 30-year-old travel agency located in Willow Grove, Pa. handling thousands of clients locally and nationwide.



The office, just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 2615 North Easton Road, will remain open under the new name Thomas Travel Service.



Travel by Hunter was founded by William and Alice Hunter in 1975. The existing staff will continue on with Thomas Travel Service to assist the loyal and growing customer base with their personal and corporate travel needs.



Thomas Travel Service was founded in Doylestown in 1977 and is a member of Virtuoso a select by invitation only travel agency group. This is Thomas Travel’s third location, with our luxury travel office in Doylestown, Pa. and our corporate business travel office in Chalfont, Pa. All offices are equipped to handle personal vacation and corporate travel management.



“We look forward to offering exclusive Virtuoso services to clients in the Lower Bucks and Eastern Montgomery County areas” says Tom Thomas, CTC, President of Thomas Travel Service. “Virtuoso clients receive benefits and amenities that are unavailable elsewhere,” said Thomas. “We are also committed to continuing the high standards of service that have always been offered by our agency and Travel by Hunter.”



With offices in Doylestown, Chalfont, and Willow Grove Pennsylvania, Thomas Travel Service has been handling business and vacation travel for more than 25 years. As a member of Virtuoso - "Specialists in the Art of Travel", Thomas Travel participates with a prestigious consortium of travel agencies focused on luxury travel. The agency is affiliated with BCD Travel, the world’s second largest business travel management company. For more information, go to www.Thomas-Travel.com.



