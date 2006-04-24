Hunter Douglas Chooses NetDimensions’ EKP Gold Learning Management System

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2006 -- NetDimensions, worldwide provider of the award-winning Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP), announced today that Hunter Douglas has chosen the Gold version of EKP to deploy, assess and track training for its fabricators and dealers throughout North America.



Hunter Douglas Window Fashions Division Inc. is part of Holland-based Hunter Douglas, the world market leader in window coverings and a major manufacturer of architectural products around the globe. With EKP implemented at their Broomfield, Colorado office, Ron Spies, V.P. of Training, says it gives them another advantage, “EKP will definitely help us develop the right skill sets for our customers, which in turn, helps us become smarter and more efficient and simply make us even better at what we do.”



EKP Gold, designed to easily integrate into all major HR and ERP environments, is the most powerful member of the NetDimensions LMS family which includes EKP Bronze and EKP Silver for departmental and point-solution use. Entirely web-based, all three versions of EKP give workforce management executives robust training delivery and reporting options.



“We’re proud to have been chosen and feel especially aligned with the goals the Hunter Douglas executives are looking to accomplish. We’ve helped other companies, big and small, optimize their learning programs to increase their reach, productivity and profit and we’ll be there for Hunter Douglas as they move forward,” said NetDimensions Chief Executive Officer Jay Shaw.



NetDimensions will provide training, security, customization, support and maintenance services as part of its ongoing partnership with Hunter Douglas.



About Hunter Douglas

The Hunter Douglas Window Fashions Division is located at One Duette Way, Broomfield, CO, 80020, U.S.A. The company’s products include Silhouette®, Nantucket™ and Vignette® window shadings, Duette® and Applause® honeycomb shades, Luminette® Privacy Sheers, Alouette® LightLouvers, Trio® Convertible Shades and the Alustra™ Collection of exclusive window fashions.



For more information, call Hunter Douglas at 1-800-274-2985 or visit www.hunterdouglas.com.



About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions is a provider of learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP) delivers and manages corporate training, assessment and certification programs, as well as helps clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs. Recognized as one of the top-rated LMSs in overall customer satisfaction by Bersin & Associates, EKP is used by multinational companies such as HSBC, ABN AMRO, ING, Cathay Pacific and South Africa Telkom.



