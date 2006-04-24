The MACK Group, LLC Completes the Asbestos Abatement of the Former Point Pleasant Hospital in Point Pleasant, NJ.

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2006 -- The MACK Group, LLC recently completed the asbestos abatement of the former Point Pleasant Hospital located in Point Pleasant New Jersey. The project consisted of the removal of various asbestos containing materials as well as the abatement of several large boilers.



The project scope consisted of the asbestos abatement of 200,000 square feet of asbestos floor tile and mastic, 70,000 square feet of asbestos roofing, 6000 lineal feet of asbestos piping, 3500 square feet of asbestos sprayed-on fireproofing and the removal of several asbestos containing boilers.



Because the former hospital had been vacant for a long period of time, all utilities were disconnected. The MACK Group, LLC utilized their large onsite generators to supply all power for the 60 HEPA negative air filtration units used inside the work area containments. The MACK Group, LLC also utilized their Terminator floor-scraping machine to assist with the removal of the floor tile and mastic. Also utilized to complete the scope were several skid steers (Bobcat brand), aerial lifts, chutes and twenty of their NJ licensed asbestos workers.



The project schedule was aggressive as the developer needed to complete the project quickly in order to immediately start building the future condominiums. The Mack Group, LLC beat this fast track schedule by 2 weeks. In addition, the work was completed without injury or incident.



The current property owner plans to build several luxury condominiums on the property. The property is located on the corner of the Manasquan River and the Point Pleasant Canal offering spectacular views.



About The Mack Group, LLC



The MACK Group, LLC is an asbestos abatement and demolition contractor that operates on a nationwide basis. Services include asbestos abatement, asbestos removal, asbestos siding removal, asbestos tile removal, demolition, Terminator flooring removals, Shot Blast/Blastrac services and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling services.



Contact Information



The MACK Group, LLC

1500 Kings Hwy. N., Ste 209

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Tel: 973-759-5000

Fax: 973-759-5554

Web: http://www.MACKgrp.com



Stephen King (973) 759-5000 ext. 302

SKing@mackgrp.com