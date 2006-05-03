Scantech Business Solutions (SBS): Bespoke Business Services expands to Surrey

Horley, Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 --April 20th saw the fruition of four years of hard work for the close knit team at Scantech Business Solutions. The company offers a service of bookkeeping, IT & network support, database development, payroll, self assessment and training. All this means that they can supply businesses with all the support they need – and more. Established by husband and wife team, Kevin and Pippa Forde, the business has grown to warrant relocation and a new era of expansion with a growing workforce and client database.



“We are so excited to be starting this new chapter” explains Pippa. “SBS has always been about providing a tailor-made service and we have evolved whilst keeping that as our objective. It is very important to us. We now have larger facilities, a great new website – http://www.scantechbiz.net - and the same experienced and committed team which is growing. We can now provide the same facility but on a greater scale and with the same personal touch”



The initial concept of SBS started nine years ago as an IT & Networking solutions company. Kevin Forde was going it alone when the couple decide to join forces and SBS was born. “I found myself being more involved with the business” says Pippa, who operates the bookkeeping side to the business. “It soon became clear that merging bookkeeping and IT made good sense, they are the two factors that are essential to business but are often regarded as specialist. By outsourcing the facility, companies can get on with creating and developing their business, entrusting SBS to manage the rest but we can also offer the training resources should they require it.”



Disaster recovery has also become an integral side to the business, SBS pride themselves on being able to drop everything to get the job done and their customers agree. “I was at my wits end when I called SBS”. Terence Hollis, Director of Sussex Van Line, explains. “When our accounting system failed I thought disaster had struck. I called everyone for help but it was only SBS who went that extra mile to sort out our problem. With a couple of hours we were up and running again with the minimum disruption and fuss. It has led to a long term relationship with the company – they are now installing our new computer system. I don’t know what we would have done without them!”



Attended by family, friends and an ever growing client base, the opening ceremony was performed by Horley and District Chamber of Commerce chairman Graham Larcombe. He spoke of his pleasure in having another developing business in the Horley area. “In moving to Horley, SBS are setting a trend. It is ideally situated for road, rail and air transport and with the town due to rapidly expand in the next few years, it is the ideal place to be from a business point of view”



Established in 2002, Scantech Business Solutions began providing services in bookkeeping, payroll, IT & Network support, database development and training. They can also provide tailor-made training packages ranging from Word, Excel and Powerpoint to Health and Safety. April 2006 marks expansion and the relocation of the business to Horley. SBS is part of Sussex Enterprise.





For more information, please contact:

Kevin and Pippa Forde

Scantech Business Solutions

Unit 8 Bluebird House

Povey Cross

Reigate Road

Horley

West Sussex

RH6 0AG



E-mail: time@scantechbiz.net

Tel: 01293 823434

Mobile: 07775 766143

Skype: kevforde



Web: http://www.scantechbiz.net





Submitted by:

Christine Holmes

UptonePR

East Grinstead

Surrey

http://www.uptone.co.uk



0776 8548619

