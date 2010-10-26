California Mortgage Expert Reveals Why Owning Your Dream Vacation Home May be Closer than You Think

Santa Cruz, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2010 -- Second homes aren't just for the rich and famous anymore. More and more middle-class California residents are finding that buying their dream vacation homes is easier than they thought.



"This is one of the best times in the last five years to go ahead and invest in a second home," says Jim Leonard, a Santa Cruz, California based mortgage consultant. "They're becoming much more attainable now, thanks to low interest rates and a variety of other factors than benefit buyers."



In fact, Jim Leonard is seeing this trend first hand in his own business and now works with investors who are looking to earn rental income, as well as those who simply want a gathering place for family vacations or weekend getaways, practically every day.



If you've been thinking about investing in a second home, here are some things to remember:



* The IRS has rules that can affect whether or not the interest on a mortgage for a second home is tax deductible. A financial advisor can explain these details to you. You don't want to get hit with an unexpected tax bill simply because you didn't know the rules.



* Consider the rental market. If you won't be visiting the vacation home more than a few times a year, you might want to consider renting the property during times when you won't be using it. This can help offset the cost of the new mortgage.



* Shop for the best rates. You wouldn't make any other major purchase without first shopping around, so there's no reason why you shouldn't do the same thing when looking at your financing options for your vacation home. This is also where a trained mortgage broker can help. Mortgage brokers have access to dozens of lenders and mortgage products many people don't even know exist, and can be a great choice for people who want expert advice on making the right financing choices.



Jim Leonard is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



