Moonwalks and Bounce House Manufacturer Offers Online Support To Its Visitors

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2006 -- Jumpions, Inc. (http://www.jumpions.com), a Los Angeles based manufacturer of moon bounces, inflatable products and games announced today the availability of online help on its website.



Visitors can browse through Jumpions website and if they see anything they like or have questions, all they have to do is click online and start chatting with a live Jumpions agent. “There are times when a customer doesn’t feel like picking up a phone to call or can not wait for an email response. Instant chat becomes the choice to communicate with our company,” states Vaughn Martin, Co-Founder of Jumpions, Inc.



“We are not using outside agents or a third party to fulfill this need. These are our agents online that are ready to answer any questions. I am even available online to jump start a chatting session with our visitors,” continues Mr. Martin.



“We are not only a manufacturer, we are more than that. Jumpions is a full service firm for party rental companies that specialize in inflatable products. We help our clients with their manufacturing needs, repair problems, marketing questions, sales leads, and much more. We make sure, when a client has our manufactured product, that they make the most out of them.”



Jumpions is best known for its manufacturing and client customization program. Each customer has a freedom to modify any of the products, within American Society for Testing and Materials standards, to meet their individual needs.



The company’s new 2006 catalog includes 3-in-1, 4-in-1 and 5-in-1 combos, bounces houses of many styles and themes, dry and wet slides, obstacle courses, water, sports and interactive games. Jumpions differs from its competition by quality, design and customer support. Due to new trends in the industry and public demands, the company is always working on new product designs and improving its existing product line.



For more information, visit http://www.jumpions.com or call 323-832-9848.

