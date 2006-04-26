LogoBee Takes Silver for Logo Design Concept at the 2006 Summit Creative Awards

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2006 -- LogoBee.com is holding its head high lately, having taken home silver medal for color logo design at the Summit International Awards earlier this month. The annual design event received submissions all around the world. Twenty-six different countries took home at least one prize in categories such as print, advertising, video production and graphic design. The complete listing of the awards winners can be found on the Summit Creative Awards website www.summitcreativeawards.com.



LogoBee, Inc. is a web-based company whose focus lies primarily in logo design and image-branding. For the awards event they submitted a project they had worked on for Southcentral Therapeutic Riding, Inc., a nonprofit horseback riding corporation based out of Chugiak, Alaska. The organization, also known as STRIDE specializes in offering riding lessons to children and adults with special needs and disabilities.



“Many of our clients can't walk, so riding a horse is a tremendously empowering experience for them” said Wendy Givigliano of STRIDE. “One of our initial concepts was to have a logo design showing the horse and rider as one, and we also wanted to have the logo show how our horses can help our clients make giant strides toward better health and fitness.”



The challenge for the logo design was to find a way to portray the non-verbal connection that takes place between horse and rider, and its positive effect on the human spirit. A seemingly straightforward task, but quite subtle when considering logo design. “I had a lot of fun with this one,” said Anna Kuprieva, lead designer of the award-winning project. “The logo’s spherical lines allow the horse and rider to be mirrored together, capturing the essence of the company’s mission.”



Two years after having completed the logo design with LogoBee.com, the riding center continues to be a hit with its clients, and is even looking to expand its services. However, the horses require an extraordinary amount of money and effort to maintain and care for, and need continual financial assistance through non-profit donations. Visit them at http://stridealaska.org/ for details about their programs and donation information.



About the company:



Logobee offers high-quality logo design and a variety of packages that include business card, brochure, and stationary design. For more information and to view our logo design gallery, please visit our website at http://www.logobee.com.