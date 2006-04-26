Learn How to Create a Great Brand and Vibrant Website for your Startup on StartupNation Radio May 6, 2006

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2006 -- Branding Diva Karen Post and Titus Blair of SwordsOnline to share startup advice on StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com



What:

In this “Best of StartupNation Show,” Karen Post, branding expert, and Titus Blair, owner of SwordsOnline, www.swordsonline.com, will provide startup advice on creating a great brand and vibrant website.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who:

Karen Post, “The Branding Diva,” is a branding expert and author of “Brain Tattoos, Creating Unique Brands that Stick to your Customers' Minds.” Karen will discuss the fundamentals of branding-even for the smallest one-person companies with shoe-string budgets.



Titus Blair, creator of SwordsOnline.com, will explain how to create a website that meets your objectives. His site gets millions of web hits each month.



When:

May 6, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

If you are unable to listen live, access a download or podcast of the show at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, May 8, 2006.



Info.:

http://www.startupnation.com, (866) 55-START

For station listing and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio www.startupnation.com/pages/radio



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and through online content for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. The Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They’ve been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television. For more information, call (866) 55-START or e-mail info@startupnation.com.



