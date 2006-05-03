eePulse, Michigan Ross School of Business Study Reveals Leader Energy Increasing

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- Dr. Theresa M. Welbourne of eePulse, Inc., www.eepulse.com, and the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, today announced the results of the March 2006 Leadership Pulse™ Study. The data indicates that overall, leadership energy levels increased since December of 2005 by .31 points with many industries reporting numbers in their own “productivity zones” (or at levels where leaders say they are most productive, an indicator of future performance).



Also, most of the 13 industries previously indicating low energy in June 2005 are now reporting higher energy levels. Energy levels in the construction and transportation and public-utilities industries soared while they significantly declined in retail trade and consulting.



“Our research indicates that employee energy predicts turnover, absenteeism, customer satisfaction, and other performance metrics in an organization,” states Dr. Welbourne. “These industry trends indicate an increase in leader energy, which in turn helps to increase employee energy, engagement, firm performance, and employer excellence.”



The Study

Conducted every two months, the Leadership Pulse Study trends organizational change, leadership energy and confidence data from a sample of over 4,500 worldwide, senior-executives in various industries. Respondents answer short questions online and provide individual comments via a Pulse Dialogue™ process. Energy levels are rated low (0 to 3.74), medium (3.75 to 6.25) and high (6.26 to 10.0). Respondents are asked to rate current energy levels and rates where they are most productive; the relationship between these two numbers is key for predicting future outcomes.



The Results

The current Leadership Pulse results indicate that since December 2005:



- The biotechnology (energy level 6.97) and construction (energy level 7.57) industries moved from low energy zones into their highest productivity levels.



- Web-based technology, not-for-profit agencies, and service industries (other than consulting) all rated levels within the highest energy zones.



- Moving closer to their optimal energy zones, energy levels in the finance insurance and real estate (up .17 points), manufacturing (up .28), information technology (up .5) and health care (up .59) industries increased.



- Energy levels rated below the optimal zones for wholesale trade (down .87 points), engineering (down .69), retail trade (down .58), consulting (down .11), and communications (down .02).



“Our next Leadership Pulse Dialogue will drill down into the reasons for these increases,” states Welbourne. “But based on research within client firms, our data indicates that positive results are coming from proactive responses from leaders who aggressively try to improve their energy scores and to more positive economic conditions for many organizations.”



For an assessment of your own firm’s risk of turnover and performance potential or to learn how your leadership team compares to the industry trends, contact Dr. Welbourne at 1-877-377-8573 or write to info@eepulse.com. To learn more about the Leadership Pulse research study, see http://www.eepulse.com/leadership_reports.html.



About eePulse, Inc.

eePulse, Inc. delivers technology and research-consulting services that support Data and Dialogue Driven Leadership™ processes. Using eePulse’s proprietary, web-based enterprise-wide software suite called Measurecom™ (measurement and communication); organizations and leaders immediately improve their performance. Productivity enhancement comes from action taken in response to real-time stakeholder information. For additional information, please call 877-377-8573 or visit www.eepulse.com.



About Executive Education at the Ross School of Business Executive Education at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan is made up of world-class educators and researchers renowned for their skill in creating and integrating knowledge with practical application. They offer a wide array of choices for executive and organizational development. For additional information, please contact Executive Education at the Ross School of Business at um.exec.ed@umich.edu, 734-763-1000.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@eepulse.com, 734-996-2321



