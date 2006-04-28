Plant Floor Issues for Food Manufacturers Addressed by TGI’s Enterprise 21

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2006 -- Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled the significant ERP variables for Food Manufacturers at Automation.com (www.automation.com). According to Cutler’s article, the plant floor automation issues unique to the food manufacturing sector are significant. According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Toledo-based Technology Group International (TGI) makers of Enterprise 21 Food ERP, the plant floor automation issues to verify include the following:



• Online tracking of engineering change orders with electronic routings for approvals.

• System generated BOM's and routings for configured products.

• System generated production schedules from MRP module.

• Automatic yielding for finished goods and BOM components/ingredients.

• Where used and mass replace capabilities.

• System generated work orders for make to order environments.

• Fully attributed inventory from order entry through production and shipping.

• Online order promising by exploding the multi-level BOM, reviewing BOM stocking levels, and production space.

• Online messaging for production managers on plant floor exceptions.

• Integrated dashboards for management's KPI's.



According to Cutler’s article, “Finding an ERP (enterprise resource planning) system which addresses the idiosyncratic nature of food manufacturing is not easily accomplished. Despite claims, promises, and elements for success, few ERP vendors are comprehensive in providing the full spectrum of needed functionality. “



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



