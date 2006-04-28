Strategic Advantages in ERP for Complex Manufacturers

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2006 -- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the Complex Manufacturing sector, non-repetitive manufacturing, has been less than effective in accomplishing these strategic advantages until VISIBILITY.net. Business integration, comprehensive functionality, collaborative capabilities, global features and compliance based controls enable effective decision making, increased organizational productivity, and a system infrastructure optimized for profitable business growth.



Complex manufacturers have more than fifty percent of their business in international markets. The need to access the dynamic communication interface has never been stronger according. Strategic advantages across the entire enterprise must include Operations Management, Technology, Business Performance Management, Collaboration, Material & Production Planning, Financial Management, Customer Relationship Management and Engineering & Product Lifecycle Management.



According to Stephen Carson, Executive vice president with Visibility Corporation, “VISIBILITY.net provides businesses with strategic insight, ability to differentiate, increased productivity and the flexibility needed to achieve business goals.”



Carson adds, “The VISIBILITY.net technology framework provides companies a significant competitive advantage by providing a comprehensive, scalable, adaptable, and lower cost to deploy and maintain foundation. This foundation offers database choices of Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server and is built using industry standard contemporary technologies. The technical environment is far ahead of most ERP solutions through its clean architecture ensuring a consistent methodology throughout the system. The system is based on industry standards, open systems, ease of integration, use and collaboration. This gives companies unmatched flexibility to meet the challenging demands cost effectively for all business operations.”



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



