BMC Capital to Open New Hattiesburg, MS Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2006 --BMC Capital, LP today announced the opening of its Hattiesburg, Mississippi office, for income property loan production. This expansion represents a further strengthening of BMC Capital’s position as the nation’s top commercial mortgage broker for the $500,000 to $5,000,000 sector. BMC Capital also provides funding for higher loan amounts.



BMC Capital's Hattiesburg office will be headed by Bart Haddad. Jonathan Morris, President of BMC Capital, comments, "Bart is one of the most successful and best known loan originators in the Mississippi and New Orleans regions. Having Bart head BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office will give us a major head start toward our goal of becoming the number one provider in the market."



This expansion enables BMC Capital to extend its lead in the small scale, multi-family and commercial mortgage sector. In addition to adding to its revenue base, the acquisition also provides BMC with several new proprietary relationships.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, NNN and commercial mortgage in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205

(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com



Bart Haddad

Loan Officer

20 Sunset Circle

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(601)268-3600

bhaddad@bmccapital.com





Or visit www.bmccapital.com







