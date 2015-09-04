Compare Labor Day Mattress Deals with 2015 Guide by What's the Best Bed

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --The last big hurrah of summer, Labor Day weekend, is here and with it comes some of the best deals of the year on all types of household items. What's The Best Bed, a educational site on mattresses and sleep, produced a guide to 2015's Labor Day deals on beds for consumers seeking to save.



Updated with current offers as of September 3, the article "Guide to Labor Day Mattress Deals in 2015," explains what to watch for when browsing, lists dozens of deals, and highlights some of the best values.



The guide starts with What's The Best Bed's picks for best Labor Day sales on mattresses sorted by category, and selected based on specifications, value, and reviews.



Three top memory foam deals start around $600 in queen and include beds from Amerisleep and Macy's, two latex mattress picks from Astrabeds and Overstock start at $520, and four top innerspring deals start at $699 and come from Macy's, Sleepy's and 1800Mattress.



Following the highlighted Labor Day mattress deals, the guide lists all offers online and in stores from major national retailers, with over 40 different beds included in the listings. A wide range of stores are represented, including major department stores, mattress showrooms, and internet brands with deals for all budgets and preferences.



Readers also find tips for shopping smart, including how to compare pricing and determine value, pointers for checking fine print and guarantees, and insight into different types of offers that can be helpful when browsing beds.



What's The Best Bed's guide is a must-read for anyone considering a new mattress during 2015 Labor Day sales, saving both time and hassle sorting through ads and websites. The blog also features other two latex mattress picks from Astrabeds looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



