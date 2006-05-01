Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Commences Demolition of Large Industrial Site in Newark, New Jersey (NJ)

South Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2006 -- South Plainfield, New Jersey, April 2006 – Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, commenced the demolition of a large warehouse in Newark, New Jersey.



The structures to be demolished are situated on a 2.68 acre parcel of land. The structures to be demolished include a 96,084 square foot multi-story industrial building and a 1060 square foot 3 story house.



Prior to demolition, all utilities (gas, electric, sewer, water, cable, etc.) needed to be disconnected. Due to the size and age of the structure, there were over fifty (50) sewer and water disconnects that required street opening permits and a significant amount of work to disconnect.



Following utility disconnects, asbestos abatement of the structure was conducted. The Mack Group, LLC (www.mackgrp.com) was subcontracted to perform the asbestos abatement work. Asbestos abatement services included asbestos containing roof and tile materials and some piping with ACM insulation within the buildings.



Once asbestos abatement was completed, Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. was able to obtain the demolition permit and commence demolition of the buildings. Demolition will be conducted utilizing excavators mounted with grapple and shear attachments, skid steers mounted with demo buckets, and a crew consisting of operators and laborers. Debris will be properly disposed offsite, scrap metals will be collected and recycled and all masonry, concrete and brick will be crushed onsite and used as backfill.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website http://www.dallascontracting.com/index.php?mod=ForSale and http://www.dallascontracting.com/EBAYusedequipment.html



