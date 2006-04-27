Software That Increases Auto Dealers’ Bottom Line Debuts In Caribbean and Central America

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- On May 16 at the El San Juan Hotel & Casino in Puerto Rico, Autologica Dealer Management Systems and ADC™ Automotive Dealer Consulting, LLC, will present a joint solution that addresses the main problems that affect vehicle dealers today. The seminar will be held in Spanish and in English.



As margins on vehicle sales continue to shrink around the world, dealers must be prepared to offset this reduced revenue.



“Our bi-lingual consultants know where dealers are hurting, and can implement fundamental procedure improvements in their aftersales departments. We work side by side with dealership staff members to ensure success and achieve maximum buy-in,” said Peter Daniel, CEO of ADC.



At the same time, a quality dealer management system (DMS) is a must if a dealership is to be managed professionally.



“A DMS focuses on the specific and distinctive problems that a vehicle dealer faces. The main goal of a DMS is to increase efficiency and lower costs for dealership owners, and also to give them key real-time indicators, through a Control Panel, of the precise status of every department,” said Al McClymont, CEO of Autologica.



“ADC is an expert in showing dealers how they can work more efficiently, and they guarantee that dealers will see results in their bottom line immediately. What we bring to the table is a powerful and affordable dealer management system, a platform that allows dealers do carry out what ADC™ teaches them. We’ve already worked together and the results for the client have been exceptional.”



ADC is Autologica’s Consulting and Training partner for the region, assisting dealers in the proper organization of their service and parts department inventory, processes, procedures, pricing and staffing before the implementation of a new DMS system.



For more information on the seminar, the link is: http://www.autologica.net/contact_seminar.cfm



About Autologica

Founded in 1994, Autologica helps automotive, agricultural and construction equipment dealers increase their bottom line through the use its Dealer Management System (DMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. Autologica has a presence in South Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Mexico and South America.



About ADC™-Automotive Dealer Consulting

ADC is a globally recognized provider of consulting solutions, implementing process, profit and procedure improvements for After Sales departments (Service, Parts, Paint) of franchised automotive, truck & industrial dealers. Dealers using ADC’s services find their after-sales operations become the major contributor to overall dealership profits.



