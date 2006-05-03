Tradepoint.ca Launches Integrated Promotion

TORONTO, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start, as Canadian free online classified site Tradepoint.ca continues it’s mission to become the most feature rich and comprehensive online classified site in the marketplace.



“We’ve added a ton of new features and functions to our service and we want to draw awareness and get community members to start using them. That’s why we’re giving away prizes to members who try the new features on our site” said Bo Pelech CEO of Tradepoint. New features include a new category discussion forum and the ability to attach audio and video files. “…I believe we just might be the first Video Classified in the marketplace and there are more great, rich, networking features coming, this is just the start”, he added. Tradepoint.ca’s “Let’s Win!” promotion automatically enters members into weekly draws for spa visits, rounds of golf, and a weekly grand prize at participating resorts. Ballots are earned for registration (either online or via IVR), posting items, posting comments in the online forums, uploading audio or video files with ads, or marking items sold.



The integrated component relates to the value add that Tradepoint provides to merchants and advertisers that want to connect with its member community. The prize pool aligns the interests of merchant and advertisers while providing added value to consumer members of the Tradepoint.ca community.



About Tradepoit.ca

Tradepoint.ca is an online classifieds and web trading platform to connect buyers and sellers. We provide tools and listings services for buying and selling products and services across Canada.



