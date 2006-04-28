Local Online Pet Supply Store Goes Nationwide

Chesterland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2006 -- PremierPetSupplies.Com announces the launch of their newly redesigned website, www.premierpetsupplies.com which started off in early 2005 as a local online pet supply store.



The newly redesigned website will make shopping and comparing pet products easy and convenient for those who don’t live right next to a pet supply store. “Living in a small town with the nearest pet supply store almost 15 miles away, I got tired of getting in the car and driving 30 minutes to pick up a can of dog food” says Bill Barbre, President and Founder of PremierPetSupplies.Com. “One of the most important things that I was looking for when we redesigned the website was making sure it was easy to navigate for all visitors, had good product descriptions and high-quality product images. As an avid online shopper myself I see so many websites that are almost impossible to find exactly what you are looking for, and when you do find what you are looking for it has a blurry picture and only a few words to describe the product.”



“Our whole goal here at PremierPetSupplies.Com is providing the very best customer service and treating each and every customer like they are apart of our family, not just another person through the door” says a very confident Barbre. “We have knowledgeable and trained customer service representatives who are available 24/7 including holidays that are here to help.”



Besides the easy to navigate website, detailed products and superior customer service we are able to offer our customers a greater savings then most retail and online stores because we deal direct with the manufacturers in most cases and don’t have the high expenses of keeping hundreds even thousands of retail stores open nationwide.



With credit card fraud and internet crime on the rise, we made sure that our website was using the latest security software and encryption technology to protect all of our customers. The site uses the latest 128 bit encryption technology that ensures any information that our customers enter on our site is kept strictly confidential and secure.



Other enhancements to the website are on the way including pet-related articles, a pet picture gallery, which will allow customers to post and share a picture of their pet right on our website, and a resource section for pet-related goods and services.



OUR COMPANY:



PremierPetSupplies.Com created in early 2005 is proud to be a family owned and operated company. Everyday we research and add new products to our website to provide our new and existing customers with a wide selection of pet products at affordable prices.



