Eclipse Imaging Implements Shoplogix Intelligent Plant Productivity Software

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2006 -- Shoplogix Inc., a leading developer of intelligent manufacturing plant productivity software announced that Eclipse Imaging of Burlington, Ontario implemented Plantnode to provide intelligent data capture in their print production facility. Shoplogix was represented in this deal by York Graphic Communications (YGC), a full-service print production company. The President of YGC, Garth McLean, is a print industry veteran with more than 20 years in the business.



Eclipse implemented Plantnode units in two manufacturing areas to help them improve their production targets. Plantnode provides real-time information on equipment productivity, helping operators and managers evaluate efficiency, and take steps to meet production goals. According to Wayne Moir, President of Eclipse, “We particularly liked the fact that Plantnode can capture data from all of our presses, even though some of them are older and don’t provide computerized interfaces. Plantnode makes it easy to integrate data capture across the facility.”



According to Kevin Dwyer, President and CEO of Shoplogix, “The use of Plantnode by Eclipse validates that our solution clearly delivers real and immediate value within their manufacturing operation. Also, because this was a joint effort between YGC and Shoplogix, our Plantnode solution is afforded a strong independent endorsement from YGC, a printing industry expert with extensive domain expertise.”



About Eclipse Imaging

Eclipse Imaging is a print production facility located in Burlington, Ontario, specializing in indoor and outdoor print on virtually any media. The company’s 80,000 square foot production facility houses operations including Digital Prepress, Computer to Plate production, Large format Litho, Grand format Digital Print and Screen Print, and Digital Flatbed printing.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



