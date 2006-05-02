First 100% Brower Based in ETO ERP Market: VISIBILITY.net

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2006 -- VISIBILITY.net has a highly functional user interface, providing complex manufacturers with a multi-document interface (multiple windows) in a single browser session. Visibility has extended the standard Microsoft ASP.NET development environment to provide a highly intuitive, interactive user experience that would not normally be possible with an Internet application. All of this is achieved with zero client interface. VISIBILITY.net does not download any software onto a client PC in order to operate. Any client PC with Internet Explorer 5.5 SP2a or later is capable of operating VISIBILITY.net. (Visibility recommends the use of Microsoft Internet Explorer 6 or later.)



VISIBILITY.net is one of the first enterprise business applications to be written from the onset entirely using the Microsoft.NET framework and web services architecture. This provides complex manufacturers with a distinct set of advantages when it comes to deploying the application. IT administration benefits include “client-side” PC configuration issues, and fast, reliable deployment of upgrade patches.





Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the Complex Manufacturing sector, non-repetitive manufacturing, has been less than effective in accomplishing these strategic advantages until VISIBILITY.net. Business integration, comprehensive functionality, collaborative capabilities, global features and compliance based controls enable effective decision making, increased organizational productivity, and a system infrastructure optimized for profitable business growth.



Complex manufacturers have more than fifty percent of their business in international markets. The need to access the dynamic communication interface has never been stronger according. Strategic advantages across the entire enterprise must include Operations Management, Technology, Business Performance Management, Collaboration, Material & Production Planning, Financial Management, Customer Relationship Management and Engineering & Product Lifecycle Management.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



