How To Compress, Organize Or Move Digital Images On The PC? VSO-Software: Image Resizer

Toulouse, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2006 --In one click, Image Resizer by VSO Software resizes pictures or changes their format as desired: the reduced file size enables faster loading, improved pictures management and saves storage space. Image files which are smaller in size are more easily sent by email, something difficult to do with the original file size. It is also the perfect tool for webmasters or people wanting to publish images on the internet.



Image Resizer handles images in all popular formats: bmp, jpeg, gif, png and can converts them at the preferred resolution (from 320x200 to 1600x1200, including even Ipod photo and video, Sony PSPS, HDTV and DVD). The images will adjust automatically to the size of the desktop or to the source used to display them.



The user can freely choose the appropriate resolution and image quality matching the desired compression speed or digital store space to be saved. To send, move, shrink or enlarge a single picture or a whole batch, VSO Image Resizer will do the job in just one click.



“This new tool offers the same look and feel than the other VSO products, simplicity, performance and response to customers’ requests. This new freeware is the first step towards a complete new Photo Editing suite currently under development at VSO, which we expect to release towards the end of 2006” says Fabrice Meuwissen, VSO Software Marketing Manager.



Once downloaded, the software is automatically integrated in Windows Explorer and can be opened with a simple right-click on the mouse. Another nice option is that, when inserting a memory card into the PC, Windows will automatically offer to use Image Resizer to adjust the image.



VSO-Software provides Image Resizer as freeware (no cost!). The application is a convenient 1.5MB small and can be downloaded free of charge on http://www.vso-software.fr/products/image_resizer



Features and Specifications



- Supports most popular file formats like jpeg, gif, bmp

- Converts between different graphic formats

- Integrated in windows explorer or works as a stand-alone application

- Imports directly from memory cards

- Fast processing of single picture or batch images

- Configurable compression/resolution ratio

- Perfect for web publishing or email sending

- Indicates amount of space saved after compression

- Saves history of destination folders

- Multilingual Support ( available languages...)

- Optimized for Windows 2000 / XP / Vista

- Free from VSO-Software



Press and webmasters are allowed to publish the trial version in their website and cover CDs



Additional product information:

http://www.vso-software.fr/press_release/Image_resizer/image_resizer_press_release_eng.php



VSO Image Resizer Press Release:



http://www.vso-software.fr/press_release/Image_resizer/iitm/vso_Resizer_IE.html

VSO Software announces the release of Image Resizer, freeware that resizes and converts images between different formats. This handy application is a useful tool for anyone who wants to store digital pictures on a PC and wants to email them, move them easily from one folder to another or to free up space on the hard drive.



About VSO Software

VSO Software is an innovative company located in the south of France (Toulouse). During the last few years, VSO has become popular for their excellent burning engine! VSO Software is dedicated to producing very easy to use software with user friendly interfaces and output quality.



Among the most widely used VSO products, ConvertXtoDVD, BlindWrite, CopyToDVD, and the latest on the market DivxToDVD (also available in the latest Roxio Suite 7.5) are continuously updated and improved. VSO-Software also offers a burning engine SDK to be integrated by others developers or publishers and customized programming services.



Contact

Press and webmasters are allowed to publish the trial version in their website and cover CD. Special discount coupons can be created on request, evaluation kit on request.



Claire Waledisch

VSO-Software SARL

Rue Maurice Hurel

Zac de la Grande Plaine

Toulouse

Email: claire (at) vso-software.fr

Website: http://www.vso-software.fr

Phone: +33 (0)56 216 02 23

Fax: +33 (0)56 216 05 49



Press Contact:

IITM is a specialist agency and will be delighted to arrange interviews, images, NFR versions for review and discuss opportunities for software reviews, cover mounts, incentives, OEM versions.

International IT Marketing Limited

Catalina Martinez

Email: pr (at) IITM.info

Tel. USA

http://IITM.info



