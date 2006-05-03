EPAM Systems co-sponsored team wins the prestigious ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- EPAM Systems (http://www.epam.com), the #1 software engineering services provider in Eastern and Central Europe, congratulates the programming team from Saratov State University, Russia. This EPAM co-sponsored team was crowned champion of the ACM Contest World Finals (http://icpc.baylor.edu/icpc/Finals/default.htm) that took place in San Antonio, Texas on April 12th, 2006.



This year the team competed with 5,606 international teams that represented 1,737 universities from 84 countries. In the ACM World Finals, 83 teams vied to become the world programming Champion.



The Saratov programming team members - Igor Koulkin, Roman Alexeenkov and Ivan Romanov are programming contest veterans with an admirable track record of participating in a host of school and college programming competitions, including the Russian Open Programming Championship sessions in 2005 and 2006.



“EPAM Systems, which maintains a Development Center in Saratov, chose to sponsor the Saratov State University team to help develop the undeniably high potential of the Russian software engineers. We are confident that Russian programmers have all the makings to achieve leadership in the complex software application development segment. The victory of the Saratov programming team in such a prestigious contest is a further testament to the untapped Russian programming savvy”, said Serguei Laletine, EPAM Saratov Development Center Director.



“This is the second gold medal awarded to a programming team sponsored by EPAM. In 2004, the award was captured by the team of the Belarussian State University of which EPAM has been a partner for several years now. We are very proud of the Saratov team,” remarks Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO and President. “This win is another example of the extraordinary skills available in Eastern Europe and Russia. It is this talent that has propelled the region and more specifically, EPAM, into one of the leading destinations for software development outsourcing”.



About ACM

ACM is widely recognized as the premier organization for computing professionals, delivering resources that advance the computing and IT disciplines, enable professional development, and promote policies and research that benefit society. ACM hosts the computing industry's leading Digital Library and Guide to Computing Literature, and serves its 80,000 global members and the computing profession with journals and magazines, conferences, workshops, electronic forums, and its Career Resource Center and Professional Development Center.

http://www.acm.org



About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. In January 2006, for the second consecutive year, EPAM was named No.1 of "Top 5 to Watch in Central and Eastern Europe" on the "Global Services 100" list by CMP-CyberMedia's Global Services Magazine and neoIT. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains North American headquarters in Princeton, NJ and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary as well as support and delivery operations in UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShields, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, Hyperion, BEA Systems and Microsoft.

http://www.epam.com

