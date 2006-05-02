Datacraft Solutions Valued by Power Partners at Conference

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2006 -- Tony Diana, Client Executive with Datacraft Solutions was in attendance as the Power Partners event and noted, “It was a great honor and privilege to be present and recognized as a strategic partner in the accomplishment of Power Partners’ strategic initiatives for 2006 and beyond.”



There were two main themes:



• The first was the absolute indispensability of “Strategic Alliance Partnerships” with their suppliers. There was a tremendous effort to communicate both by word and action, their appreciation for their strong supplier base. There was an incredible amount of pressure put on Power Partners as a result of storm Katrina and they were able to rise to the challenge because of the awesome support of their own team and their supplier team.

• The second focus was Power Partners’ commitment to improvement. There is a powerful and comprehensive lean initiative they are committed to as a company, from executive management to the production floor.



Datacraft Solutions, the leading digital kanban firm based in Durham, NC was recognized on March 28th in Athens Georgia, at the Power Partners Supplier Day Awards Conference. Matthew Marotta founded Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com), an application service provider that develops powerful software applications to automate complex business processes. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.



According to Steve Hollis, CEO of Power Partners, “We recognize that excellence can only be achieved through a strong supply chain and building strong supplier relationships is an important part of our ongoing strategy.”



