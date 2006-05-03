Plantnode by Shoplogix Improve Plant Floor Productivity for Benlan, Inc.

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- Shoplogix Inc., a leading developer of intelligent manufacturing plant floor productivity software is pleased to announce that Benlan Inc. is expanding their use of Plantnode, a solution which provides real-time, intelligent mining of shop floor data and machine utilization as well as predictive preventative maintenance alerts.



Benlan is implementing ten new Plantnode units on multiple machines in their Oakville, Ontario facility. The company initially implemented Plantnode in April 2005 to assist them in gathering information on the efficiency of a form-fill-seal packaging machine. According to Tom Enns, President of Benlan, “Plantnode has helped us increase productivity on this machine by up to 25%, so it makes sense to implement the solution on more of our equipment.” The company is implementing Plantnode on more packaging machines as well as tubing extrusion machines and custom catheter assembly equipment, to monitor and gather information on the overall productivity of each machine. According to Enns, the key to this solution is its ability to monitor and communicate in real time.



Benlan Inc. is a medical device manufacturer specializing in disposable plastic products for the healthcare markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates a 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Oakville, Ontario where it manufactures molded and extruded medical components.



Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



