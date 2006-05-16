BMC Capital Provides $1.1M Financing for Purchase of Skyway Apartments in Marietta, Georgia

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,100,000 in long term, fixed rate mortgage financing for the purchase of Skyway Apartments. The 30 unit multi-family property is located at 815 South Cobb Drive in Marietta, Georgia.



Tim Kinney, Vice President of BMC Capital’s Atlanta office, coordinated the financing. Karen Lundgren of Prudential California Realty represented the purchaser on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $10 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205

(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com





Or visit www.bmccapital.com





