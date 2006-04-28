First Arasys Inch Loss Clinic in England opens in Solihull

Solihull, West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 --Wednesday May 10th sees the launch of Arasys Inch Loss Clinic at 66 Yoxall Road in Shirley, Solihull, West Midlands. Using revolutionary “thoradic wave” technology developed by the inventor of the pacemaker, Dr Jerry Pollock, the Arasys System will show dramatic results in a short space of time by means of constricting and relaxing muscles as you would by doing exercise.



Solihull businessman, Derek Phillips explains, “There is no exercising, no pain, no drugs, and no diets. After a set of 10 treatments - each lasting only 17 minutes - over a 3 week period ladies can expect to drop at least a dress size and men should drop at least a trouser size. Many people start exercise programs and diets but often don’t keep going with them and then a year later they start again and so it goes on. With the Arasys System clients can see results in a few weeks and can be maintained by having one session a week. It makes people feel good about themselves”



The Arasys System was first used in the USA in 1999 and has received some excellent reviews in leading ladies’ magazines. Cosmopolitan said “I was well and truly amazed... even after my first session I noticed a difference”. Harpers & Queen said “For effective lazy muscle toning, it's unbeatable. Would you have it again? Absolutely!” Top Sante state “If you don’t have the time, energy or enthusiasm for exercise, try Arasys, the toning system that can firm and shape your legs without loss of a single drop of sweat.”



And it not only for women – it’s for men as well. The Daily Mail said "The perfect answer for men and women who want to tone up muscles, achieve inch loss and prevent cellulite, without the effort of going to the gym." The Arasys System has also been featured in The Times & The Telegraph as well as GMTV and The Lorraine Kelly show. Details of these and other reviews are shown on the website www.solihullinchloss.com



So to kick start a healthy living regime or lose those extra inches in preparation for a big event such as a wedding or a beach holiday try The Arasys System. For a FREE introductory treatment call the Arasys Inch Loss Clinic on 0121 744 6866 or e-mail arasys@solihullinchloss.com or pop into the clinic at 66 Yoxall Road, Shirley, Solihull.



For more information, contact:



Derek Phillips

Arasys Inch Loss Clinic

66 Yoxall Road

Shirley

Solihull

West Midlands

B90 3RP





Phone: 0121 744 6866

Mobile: 07717 758211

E-mail derek@solihullinchloss.com

Web: www.solihullinchloss.com





Arasys Inch Loss Clinic, inch loss, Arasys, inch loss clinic, Arasys inch loss, body toning, muscle toning, toning, reduce cellulite, cellulite, cellulite solution, West Midlands, Birmingham, Solihull, weight loss, wedding, holiday, health, fitness, summer



