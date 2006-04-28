TEB Media Announces Sale of Its Download Directory Business

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2006 --TEB Media LLC, today announced that it has sold its online download directory business to RafaSoft Systems (http://www.spadixbd.com). Financial terms were not disclosed.



The sale includes Download That (http://www.downloadthat.com), Download Submit (http://www.downloadsubmit.com), FileBuzz (http://www.filebuzz.com) and w3Exchange (http://www.w3exchange.com).



“The sale of our download directory business well better positioned us to capitalize on our growing public relations products and services for small businesses,” said Daniel Jones, President and CEO of TEB Media. “We look forward to adding many new services to our portfolio in the near future.”



The transaction is expected to be completed within the next 30 days.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media LLC, (http://www.tebmedia.com), based in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of Internet based marketing and public relations services for small to mid-sized businesses.



TEB Media’s SBWire service (http://www.sbwire.com) provides effective and affordable press release distribution services for small businesses.



