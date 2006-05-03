Plantnode by Shoplogix Part of Lean Manufacturing for McLeish Containers and Brown Packaging

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- McLeish Containers and Brown Packaging are manufacturers of corrugated goods including displays and packaging, and are under the same ownership. Five Plantnode units have been implemented between the two companies; and have been installed on box making equipment: machines that cut, fold, print and fasten corrugated cardboard into various sizes of packing boxes. The companies implemented the Plantnode units as a way of helping improve efficiency on the machines during runs, but also during down time.



Shoplogix Inc., a leading developer of intelligent manufacturing plant floor productivity software is pleased to announce that McLeish Containers and Brown Packaging, both located in the Greater Toronto Area, have implemented Plantnode., a solution which provides real-time, intelligent mining of shop floor data and machine utilization and predictive/preventative maintenance alerts.



According to John Coyle, President, “During any day, we often have many short runs, with setup time in between each run. If we can reduce setup time between runs by even one or two minutes, we can greatly improve our efficiency. We’re always driving to be more efficient, and have been working through Lean Manufacturing through the last year. I felt that Plantnode would allow us to get to the next level of efficiency.”



McLeish Containers and Brown Packaging are quality manufacturers of corrugated products including displays and packaging boxes. The companies provide a full range of services to their clients, including CAD-based packaging design and vendor-managed inventory.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



