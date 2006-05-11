Maximum Change Consulting Launches Virtual Executive Services to Assist Small Businesses and Independent Professionals.

Murfreesboro, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2006 --Maximum Change (http://www.maximumchange.com) life coaching and consulting firm headquartered in Murfreesboro Tennessee announced today the launching of a new service called the “VIRTUAL EXECUTIVE” to assist small business owners, entrepreneurs, and Independent Professionals with the day-to-day management tasks in their businesses.



As is typical with most small or independent businesses, the day-to-day responsibilities of managing a business can become overwhelming. The more management tasks required of the business owner, the less time they spend on generating or maintaining their business. It becomes critical to the success of their business that they find an economical way to complete these day-to-day management and administrative tasks more quickly, with less effort, and without breaking the bank.



A Virtual Executive is an economical way for businesses to obtain the vital assistance of an experienced executive without the high cost and risk of a full time, on-site employee. “Virtual” means that they don’t need to be where you are to get the job done. Through their Virtual Executive services, Maximum Change can assist you with negotiations, proposal development, the hiring process, development of forms and procedures, press releases, presentations, job descriptions, research and the list is as long as your imagination.



Maximum Change offers life coaching, business coaching and consulting services to individuals and companies through North American. Maximum Change is expressly designed to help individuals and businesses develop their full potential and the realization of their goals. For more information on Maximum Change Life Coaching and Consulting and the full range of services they offer, visit their website at http://www.maximumchange.com