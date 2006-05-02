The MACK Group, LLC Completes the Asbestos Abatement of the Former Steel Craft Factory Located in Newark, New Jersey

Cherry Hill, New Jersey -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/2/2006 -- The MACK Group, LLC (website http://www.mackgrp.com) completed the asbestos abatement of the former Steel Craft factory located in Newark, New Jersey. The project consisted primarily of the asbestos abatement of 100,000 sf of asbestos roofing and flashing. Asbestos materials were removed from the structures prior to the demolition of the former factory. Although the factory was abandoned, an active community surrounded the site. The Mack group, LLC took special care to have fencing installed and utilize cones and barricades for public safety purposes. The developer eventually plans to redevelop the property for future housing.



The MACK Group, LLC accomplished this asbestos project on schedule and without injury.



About The Mack Group, LLC



The MACK Group, LLC is an asbestos abatement and demolition contractor that operates on a nationwide basis. Services include asbestos abatement, asbestos siding removal, asbestos floor tile removal, transite removal, asbestos abatement consulting, demolition, Terminator flooring removals, Shot Blast/Blastrac services and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling services.



Contact Information



The MACK Group, LLC

1500 Kings Hwy. N., Ste 209

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034



Tel: 973-759-5000

Fax: 973-759-5554

Web: http://www.MACKgrp.com



For more information contact:

Stephen King (973) 759-5000 ext. 302

SKing@mackgrp.com

