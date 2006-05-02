Exceptional Summer Season Lodging Specials & Activities in Colorado

Winter Park, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/2/2006 -- Are you missing ski season already, and can’t wait to get back to Colorado next winter? If you think that the only time to vacation in Colorado is during the winter months, then you are missing out on many awesome outdoor activities and great lodging deals that are available in the summertime. Colorado is famous for its endless amount of outdoor summer activities, including hiking, mountain biking, world class white-water rafting, kayaking, fly-fishing, and so much more. And the summer season is gearing up to be spectacular in Colorado, with the rivers roaring from an above average snowfall and the wildflowers beginning to bloom. This is the perfect opportunity for travelers to get outdoors and take advantage of the seasonably lower priced accommodations in the Colorado mountains.



Winter Park, Colorado, is a great summer destination for many travelers, and provides the backdrop for an exciting Colorado summer vacation for everyone to enjoy. Here is a preview of upcoming summer events in Winter Park:



• 16th Annual American Red Cross Fat Tire Classic

• Winter Park Mountain Bike Series

• Mountain Bike Capital USA Weekend

• 3rd Annual Winter Park Folk Festival

• The Winter Park Jazz Festival

• Lake Granby Anglers Classic



So take advantage of the summer season in Colorado, and make your reservations today. Many lodging properties are currently offering discounted rooms for the summer season, along with packages and specials in conjunction with area events and activities.



