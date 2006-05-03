New Internet Research Service Promises to Help Anyone Find More Information

People will no longer have to spend hours on the internet endlessly searching for that elusive information.



West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- Miss H Farmer & Mr M Doherty have released their unique research services to cater for internet marketers(from newbies to internet gurus), entrepreneurs, information publishers, small business owners, students and general internet users.



The online service named Researchowl makes it possible for individuals and small businesses worldwide to enter their unique search inquiries online. Researchowl will then assess how long it will take to complete, send a quotation and start work on the inquiry once payment has been received.



Their uniqueness lies in the fact they will provide the inquirer with a list of the best URL links pertaining to their subject sourced from a variety of search engines. So the information they need is at their fingertips without them having to search for it. Sort of like a custom research engine.



According to their website, Researchowl is the first research service of it's kind serving many needs and purposes of anyone who searches on-line. They are happy to complete personal and business inquiries for anyone as long as its legal and ethical in their eyes.



When asked what exactly they will research, Helen Farmer, co-founder of Researchowl said “your imagination is our limit”



This research service concept is proving very popular – as Dave Ryan of http://www.higher-profits.com/ comments:



"Incredible service. Your site is a great resource! Like the concept a lot. I think with the amount of marketers and information publishers that strike out into random niches they don’t know anything about your service is very practical and useful for A LOT of people. That’s not even mentioning students and whoever else would seek your services."



Researchowl's unique custom research service is available at the very reasonable price of $35 US dollars per hour. As Researchowl is a home based business comprising of two people they can only accept a limited amount of work each month.



But Researchowl say they will do their utmost best to fit your inquiry in because they are just mad about research and love finding out anything new, so all accepted inquiries are undertaken with enthusiasm and passion. All work is completed within 14 days where possible and returned in Word, PDF or Html format via email.



Researchowl also offers discounts, prize draws (where 2 hours free research is given away each month) and a free guide to researching on Google to anyone who subscribes to their informative newsletter all about about research.



Complete details are available at http://www.researchowl.com

