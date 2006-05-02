TPC Systems Partners with USBiogistics to Offer Hospitals an Enterprise Solution for Increasing Productivity, Optimizing Resources and Improving Patient Care

USBiogistics’ Concourse(TM) technology latest offering in TPC’s total healthcare solutions suite



Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/2/2006 -- Regional technology solutions provider TPC Systems (www.tpcsystems.com) is pleased to announce it is partnering with Atlanta-based enterprise healthcare solutions provider USBiogistics (www.usbiogistics.com). Under the agreement, TPC will sell USBiogistics’ state-of-the-art, real-time enterprise resource management solution to hospitals that are interested in improving patient care and increasing productivity while decreasing costs and eliminating waste.



Combining lean process design, radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and enterprise workflow application integration, USBiogistics’ ConcourseTM enterprise solution was designed to dramatically improve patient care by improving hospitals’ ability to track and manage important resources. To date, more than 30 major U.S. medical centers, including Tucson Medical Center, Vanderbilt Medical Center and M. D. Anderson Cancer Center are using USBiogistics to deliver world-class healthcare.



A regional solution provider with strong ties to the communities and institutions it serves, TPC offers communications and safety technologies to healthcare facilities, schools and other businesses in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Founded in 1935, TPC prides itself on being a “high-tech, high-touch” business. TPC’s customer care team works closely with each customer, pre-sale through installation and training, on-site and off, to ensure complete satisfaction.



“Partnering with TPC made total sense,” says Tim Tower, executive vice president for business development at USBiogistics. “USBiogistics prides itself on offering healthcare providers a solution that optimizes critical processes enterprise wide, from patient flow to plant services. We work closely with each institution, assessing its needs, to develop a customized, technology-supported solution that will reduce capital expenditures and risk while improving staff productivity and patient care. TPC’s impressive track record, strong customer relationships and dedication to customer service made it the ideal partner to offer our solution.”



“TPC provides hospitals with communications technology, professional services and training to improve patient care and reduce costs,” says Kenny Schiff, TPC’s chief technology officer. “USBiogistics’ offering is a great addition to our existing healthcare solution suite. USBiogisitcs clearly understands the healthcare marketplace and provides a means for hospitals to better keep track of their valuable assets and improve system-wide processes. This solution has the potential to save our customers hundreds of thousands of dollars and people hours. What hospital wouldn’t want that?”



About USBiogistics

USBiogistics is a provider of comprehensive healthcare enterprise service solutions that integrate best-of-breed technologies and services. USBiogistics brings together enterprise service workflow applications with Auto-ID (RFID and other) technology, lean process design and an outsourced business model to help healthcare providers improve patient flow, optimize asset management and increase staff productivity. For more information, go to www.usbiogistics.com.



About TPC Systems

Milford, Connecticut-based TPC Systems, Inc. is a full-service convergence technology and communication solutions provider, providing integrated systems and professional services to healthcare facilities, schools, and businesses. In continuous operation since 1935, TPC prides itself on being a high-tech, high-touch firm. Technology itself is only part of the solution. Exceptional customer care is what gives customers the greatest return on their investments.



