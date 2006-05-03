Strong Value Proposition Spelled out by Shoplogix CEO Dwyer

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 -- With an established base of more than twenty-five customers, Plantnode by Shoplogix has proven its value in real-world production environments. Field experience uniquely positions the company to provide tangible examples of rapid return-on-investment for customers.



According to Shoplogix President and CEO, Kevin T. Dwyer, "We have taken the time to build a very feature-rich and functionally sound application. Our Plantnode solution instantly delivers very measurable and quantifiable benefits for our customers. I'm excited about taking a product with such a strong and measurable value proposition to the market."



Dwyer is a seasoned executive with over twenty years of direct experience in building early-stage software companies. In his role as President and CEO, he is responsible for all of Shoplogix's business operations, including its strategic direction, product planning, field operations, development, as well as its financial management. Prior to Shoplogix, Dwyer served as Vice President and General Manager for Ariba Canada, where he successfully established and built the Canadian subsidiary of Ariba. Prior to Ariba, Kevin held a variety of Executive level positions for some of the most prolific high growth start up's in the software industry including; Sybase, Platinum Software, Open Market and InterWorld. He began his career in the software industry with Management Science America (MSA). A graduate of the University of Waterloo, Dwyer brings extensive operations and sales experience to the task at hand.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



