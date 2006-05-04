Release of ERP Software by Technology Group International Includes New Functionality in the Latest Version

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2006 -- Specific feature and functionality enhancements to Toledo Ohio based Technology Group International (TGI), leading ERP software solution, announces enhanced functionality in the newest release for Enterprise 21 including items such as:



• Integration to Microsoft Outlook

• Integration to Microsoft MapPoint

• VOIP integration for CRM activities

• User specific dashboards with integrated DSS reporting, customized graphs, drilldown capabilities, and export to Excel, HTML, or e-mail

• Enhanced “How-to” help available online for easy to follow instructions on transaction processing

• Enhanced audit tracking for regulatory compliance

• Trending of accounts receivable and accounts payable activities

• Enhanced CRM functionality for prospecting and lead generation

• Enhanced CRM functionality for direct marketing

• Enhanced MRP processing and production scheduling for machines and employees

• Improved production scheduling and processing in manufacturing to accommodate make-to-order environments

• Enhanced lot processing & reporting of associated history

• Enhanced trending of inventory levels and turns

• Increased WMS functionality for RF environments



The newest release of Enterprise 21 is available to all maintenance customers as part of their standard support agreement. As part of its 2006 Users Conference last month, Version 6.5 offers a substantial amount of new functionality ranging from user specific dashboards and trending reports to enhanced CRM functionality and third party integration.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



