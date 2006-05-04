Corporate VP of Microsoft Lindsay Sparks Joins Shoplogix’s Board of Directors

Oakville, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2006 --Shoplogix, a leading developer of intelligent performance management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Sparks, currently Corporate Vice President of Microsoft, to the company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Sparks offers a wealth of knowledge and experience as former VP of World Wide Sales of Products and Services for small and medium-sized businesses at Microsoft, and VP of MSN e-services where he directed the development and deployment of MSN services worldwide. Mr. Sparks has done extensive work with startups both within Microsoft and the software industry and brings valuable business management and technology experience.



According to Mr. Sparks, “Shoplogix has built a very sophisticated platform and feature rich software product that will deliver very measurable benefits to the manufacturing sector across the board. I am very excited about joining the Shoplogix Board and look forward to working closely with Kevin and his Executive team as they continue to expand their business in North America and establish an International foot print”.



Upon Mr. Sparks’ appointment, Shoplogix CEO, Kevin Dwyer said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Lindsay on our Board. His extensive business experience in the technology arena, coupled with his involvement with early stage "start up's" provides Shoplogix with an executive resource that will make a significant contribution to our business. We look forward to Lindsay's involvement on our Board and his proactive involvement in our business operations”.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops intelligent performance management software that optimizes plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



