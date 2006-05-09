Birnbach Communications Pairs up with Couplets.com as Agency of Record for PR

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --Birnbach Communications, Inc., announced today that it has been named public relations agency of record for Couplets.com, an online social network designed exclusively for couples. The agency also works with U.S. and international clients in the software, security, health care, nonprofit, business-to-business and consumer sectors. Key components of the Birnbach/Couplets.com communications program include positioning & messaging and media relations.



As agency of record for Couplets.com (www.couplets.com), Birnbach has developed the client’s positioning and press materials, and is aggressively working to raise visibility for the company. For couples in transition – whether newly engaged or married, relocated to a new area, first-time parents, or recently retired – it can be a challenge to find like-minded couples with shared values and interests, especially with busy schedules and lifestyles. Couplets.com’s mission is to enable member couples to easily identify and connect with other couples based on shared interests and locations. Couplets.com offers a selection of more than 40 different activities including dining, sports, theatre, and volunteering, and is designed to be fun, easy and safe to use.



Already in the first few weeks, membership has grown significantly, with members in more than 20 states, representing dating, long-term partners, and married couples in their 20s through 60, straight and gay.



“When you’re in a relationship, it can be challenging to meet and make new friends that both you and your partner like. You’ve got his friends and her friends, but you also need people you both enjoy spending time with. I founded Couplets.com because after moving to the suburbs from New York City, my wife and I found we didn’t know anyone nearby. And we found that despite all the online social networking sites, there wasn’t any serving this need, even though the market is significant, with more than 65 million married or dating couples in the U.S. The tremendous response in the first few weeks has been gratifying,” said Jay Chalnick, President, Couplets.com. “Luckily for us, finding a PR agency to partner with was easy. I had worked with Birnbach Communications before, and was impressed with their knowledge, experience, commitment and results. Last year, when we started developing Couplets.com, one of the first calls we made was to partner with them again.”



For Birnbach, pairing up with Couplets.com made a lot of sense. “Online social networking has been successful in helping different segments connect, socialize and do business. Our research showed a few other multipurpose sites offered something similar, but they were hit-or-miss in terms of what was posted on them and hard to navigate. We see a clear advantage to Couplets.com because it is designed specifically for couples who want to make new friends. Based on our own experience, and that of friends who have moved to relocated to new states, for example, we think Couplets.com serves a real need for couples,” said Norman Birnbach, President, Birnbach Communications, Inc.



About Couplets.com

Couplets.com is an online social network designed exclusively for couples. Couplets.com’s mission is to enable member couples to easily identify and connect with other couples based on shared interests and locations. Couplets.com offers a selection of more than 40 different interests, and is designed to be fun, easy and safe to use. Couplets.com is a privately held, privately funded company headquartered in New City, NY. For more information, visit www.couplets.com.



About Birnbach Communications, Inc.

Boston-based Birnbach Communications, Inc., an independent PR agency, provides its clients with a portfolio of strategic business communication services, specializing in national media relations, executive visibility and corporate communications. The agency enables its client base of emerging and mid-size companies to reach customers, investors, venture capital firms, and business partners; launch new products and services; establish new product categories and drive market demand. Founded in 2001 with the commitment to combine the best aspects of large-agency experience with small-agency culture and dedication, Birnbach Communications brings senior-level intelligence and attention based on an understanding of business issues – not just PR issues. Birnbach’s tried-and-tested team of business, journalism and PR professionals represent more than 100 years of PR experience across a range of industries, including software, security, health care, nonprofit, business-to-business and consumer. For more information, visit www.birnbachcom.com.

