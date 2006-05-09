UpStream Networks Offers Immediate Availability of Unmetered Live Streaming

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --UpStream Networks, a leading provider of content delivery services, today announced the availability of unmetered live streaming, which allows customers to broadcast live video and audio to an online audience for an unlimited amount of time by paying a fixed monthly fee. This new offering enables businesses to quickly deliver high-quality live Windows Media streams over the Internet without being charged based on the amount of usage.



“UpStream Networks is pleased to offer this new plan to customers, which is unique in that it allows them to pay a fixed price without worrying about costly data transfer overage charges,” said John Keagy, president, UpStream Networks. “We may be one of the first, if not the first, to provide this service to customers. Our goal is to save customers money while providing them the fastest delivery available via our Screaming-Fast Network™.”



Organizations that broadcast live online, such as radio and television stations, churches and those that broadcast sporting events, can benefit from flat rate unlimited streaming because they can stream around the clock for pennies per gigabyte of data transferred.



“We provide the flexibility customers seek by allowing them to choose either metered or unmetered pricing plans,” Keagy continued. “Now, companies can save money while improving the delivery of their live Windows streaming content. Broadcasting on the Internet has finally gone mainstream, and it is our hope that this new service will enable more organizations to take advantage of the wide reaching distribution that the Internet offers.”



With customized solutions, UpStream Networks targets small and medium-sized businesses who want to add streaming functionality to their web sites. Live Windows streaming solutions from UpStream Networks are immediately available. For more information, please contact UpStream Networks at www.UpStreamNetworks.com, or call 1-888-415-2777.



About UpStream Networks

UpStream Networks provides the fastest content distribution network possible, an easy-to-use media management platform and responsive 24/7 assistance. The company’s straightforward, flexible solutions offer a reliable content delivery technology infrastructure. UpStream Networks is headquartered in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



Copyright 2006 UpStream Networks. All rights reserved. Any trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



Media contact:

Michelle Garrett

Garrett Public Relations

Phone: 614-785-7110

Email: michelle@michellegarrett.com

