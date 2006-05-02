Mothers Day Inspires Chakra Jewelry Maker

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/2/2006 --No fiber within the fabric of an individual life affects the tapestry of personal history more than the brightly colored thread of motherhood. The human ‘sense of self’ emerges like a spiritual baby step from the brilliant maternal bond that has nurtured thousands of generations toward self-realization and fulfillment since time began.



Mother Earth. Mother Nature. Motherhood.



In this profound light, and with humility and respect, ChakraVibe has combined the essence of the Earth with the instincts of Nature to create a selection of gift items that honor the magnificence of Motherhood. Like all ChakraVibe products, these items are designed to enhance spiritual focus on the Chakras, energy focal points, represented by colors, that reside within each person and which can bring about a harmony of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.



To accomplish this, ChakraVibe designers have selected the ‘Rose Quartz’ also known as the Love Stone as the perfect choice because it is believed to open the heart chakra to all forms of love. Emotionally it inspires gentleness, forgiveness, compassion, kindness and tolerance. Such words would be a deft description of motherhood.



And because Motherhood is the embodiment of healing, ChakraVibe has also chosen the Amethyst, a Master Healing stone. The Amethyst is called upon for times of contentment and meditation and inspires common sense and flexibility. Motherhood to be sure!



ChakraVibe has integrated both of these gifts from Mother Earth into the design and creation of three necklaces, two earrings and a bracelet. All can be mixed and matched or complimented by violet from the chakra ‘seven color’ collection.



The beautiful, delicate rose heart cluster necklace is worn close to the neck and can be layered with other necklaces. Simple, elegant and lovely the rose colored cord with facetted rose quartz pendent can be worn long or wrapped once more around the neck. Choose a versatile Rose Quartz and Amethyst long suede necklace. It features a chunkier look and can be worn 3 different ways or layered with the rose heart cluster necklace. Earrings enhance the look, either chunkier with the Amethyst or with a Rose Quartz cluster. The Rose Quartz or Amethyst bracelets pull together the look of any combination you choose.



For those seeking to make a genuine offering of love, such an item can be a truly meaningful gift for a mother, a special friend and even as a personal affirmation.



