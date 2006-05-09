IndyCar Racing Team Sets its Sights on this Years Indianapolis 500

Montreal, QC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2006 --Team Playa Del Racing (PDR) is gearing up to race in the upcoming Indianapolis 500 later this month. This will be the 90th annual Indy 500, and is expected draw 120,000 spectators from the U.S. and around the world. The Motor Speedway will open up for time trials and qualifying May 13th. Race day is scheduled for May 28, 2006 at 1 p.m. EDT, and will be aired live on ABC TV.



Two years ago Playa Del Racing was just a start-up racing outfit, and they were in need of a team-logo for use with their uniforms, trucks and gear. LogoBee.com was able to come up with a logo design that suited their name and image very well. Playa Del Racing translates roughly to “beach racing” in English, and the logo design takes on a breezy beach-side look while incorporating palm trees and a soft setting sun. Since then, Playa Del Racing has attracted the kind of quality racers, staff and sponsors needed to be successful in the highly-competitive world of IndyCar racing. They have even started to race in the popular IndyPro series with newly-acquired racer John Herb.



The need for a primary sponsor is still up in the air however, and the May 28th race-day is looming near on the horizon. “Right now, attracting key sponsors is of the utmost importance to us” said Gary Sallee, manager of Playa Del Racing. “It could determine the kind of resources we have available for race-day, and it can make a huge difference in the results as the field is so competitive. It’s clear that when you race in the Indy 500, you want to successful.”



Last year, Playa Del Racing qualified 27th place and finished a very respectable 16th with Jaques Lazier at the wheel. They were even in the top-ten position for a part of the race, but became involved in a collision that damaged the car’s suspension with 50 laps to go. “Somebody spun out in front of us, and we managed to get around him but then a car came up from behind and ran over our rear-right tire” said Sallee. “It was unfortunate for it to happen but we were still pleased with the results, as we had only formed as a team eight weeks before. The car, driver and pit crew were great.”



