Chicago leaders join CIMA panel to discuss growth of technology and Chicago business on Thursday evening, May 18

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- CIMA’s fourth educational event this year will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 6:00 pm at Maggiano's, 111 W. Grand Avenue, in Chicago. The event will cost $50 for members and $75 for non-members. For more information or to sign up, go to www.ChicagoIMA.org .



The event will be called “Chicago's Blueprint: Technology and Innovation”. The moderator will be CIMA President, Matt Spiegel, Managing Director of Resolution Media.



Panelists include Dave Goodman, Director of Technology for the City of Chicago; Dan Lyne, Director of Technology Development for World Business Chicago; Kristian Hammond, a Phd directing the InfoLab & DevLab at Northwestern University and lead Scientific Advisor for Intellext; Sandee Kastrul, President and Co-Founder of ic stars, a local non-profit organization designed to develop future leaders with IT careers.



The discussion will focus on the state of Chicago’s technology community and what’s being done to address the latest advancements with technology in Chicago. Topics to be covered include what types of companies Chicago is attracting, the talent pool in Chicago, latest online technology trends and innovation initiatives in the city for the next few years



“This unique discussion is a catalyst to continue advancing the development of Chicago's technological and digital future.” said CIMA President Matt Spiegel. “CIMA has assembled some of the best and brightest minds in the technology sector to pinpoint and discuss the most important aspects of growth and innovation in the Chicagoland market.”



About CIMA: The Chicago Interactive Marketing Association’s mission is to provide a forum for all professionals involved in interactive marketing to share ideas, continue their professional development, identify best practices, meet and stay connected to industry colleagues, and promote the value and successes of interactive marketing. You can learn more about CIMA at www.ChicagoIMA.org.



Contact: Erik Engman

312-458-0870

info@chicagoima.org



