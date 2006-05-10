Last Atlantis Capital Management appoints new Marketing Executive

St. Thomas, USVI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announced the expansion of their marketing staff with the appointment of sales executive James Duggan. In addition to developing new distribution strategies and industry relationships, Mr. Duggan will head the firm’s advisory committee overseeing client service operations.



Prior to joining Last Atlantis, Mr. Duggan was president and CEO of Telco Specialties, which he led to $25 million in sales, and the INC 500 for three straight years. He orchestrated mezzanine financing to facilitate the company’s IPO, and assisted with underwriter negotiations. Since departing Telco, Mr. Duggan has served as a third-party marketer working with hedge funds and family offices.



“Jim has tremendous experience in developing and implementing successful marketing and sales strategies in crowded markets,” notes Michael DeMeritt, Last Atlantis’ Marketing Director. “By helping to position us above the crowd, Jim will help drive our sales and development efforts into new channels.”



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC

Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to fourteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis “Turtles”, and the incubator and trading technology of Last Atlantis Capital, LLC, a professional trading firm.



