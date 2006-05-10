4PSA VoipNow Beta Is Available

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --Rack-Soft, the server software provider announced the first VoIP control panel for Hosting Service Providers and Internet Service Providers. The company’s innovative product, 4PSA VoipNow, is available to companies joining the beta testing session.



4PSA VoipNow is a server software designed to simplify the deployment of hosted VoIP services to both residential and business customers. The product can be easily managed over the web from the browser interface.



VoIP is an IP service and should not be different from other IP services like http, mail, DNS, etc, which are very familiar to most Internet users. 4PSA VoipNow takes advantage of the traditional web hosting service concepts, opening a gate to an educated customer base that has been already using domain and email hosting for many years.



The software has four administration levels, for provider, reseller, client, and phone extension. All accounts feature independent limits and permissions. Due to the product’s flexible structure, 4PSA VoipNow can work in many different environments. Although the solution was developed with service providers in mind, it can be used by any company as an in-house IP PBX system.



"4PSA VoipNow provides a business platform for its customers. Unlike hardware based IP PBX systems, the software PBX can continuously improve and provide new features. The software solution can easily accept more terminals, work with new hardware interfaces and protocols, scale to a multi server VoIP hosting infrastructure, and be customized by the provider. Companies can offer targeted VoIP services without massive hardware investments", said Bogdan Carstoiu, 4PSA VoipNow chief architect.



From the first version, 4PSA VoipNow supports advanced telephony features like call queues, dynamic conferencing, voicemail, call recording, call transfers, call waiting, call cascading, call forwarding, call filtering, etc. The product implements the telephony functions using Asterisk, the leading Open Source software PBX solution.



"Our primary concern while designing 4PSA VoipNow was to build a powerful, yet easy to understand system for all users, regardless of their experience. VoIP is often associated with low cost. Cost savings are great, but I am sure that the feature rich, flexible communication service will conquer the telephony users. I am expecting to see many new specialized providers able to satisfy the most demanding customers", added Mr. Carstoiu.



4PSA VoipNow also implements a real-time call routing engine, able to route calls based on the dialed number and the time of call. The real-time billing mechanism is highly flexible and includes both pre-paid and post-paid billing models.



The product is scheduled for public release in May 2006. The licensing model and the end-user prices will be announced on the product release. The licensing model will be designed to support providers and therefore to encourage the VoIP spread between home users, small and medium companies.



4PSA VoipNow beta is available for selected, Linux based operating systems. The computing requirements are moderate and grow with the business. A server with a 2 GHz CPU and 1 GB of RAM can provide hosted VoIP services to several small companies.



If you want to join the 4PSA VoipNow beta testing program, please register for free at http://www.4psa.com/products/voipnow/beta.php. You can also check the 4PSA VoipNow Online Demo at http://www.4psa.com/products/voipnow/demo.php.



About Rack-Soft



Rack-Soft is an established developer and integrator of software solutions for the server market. These solutions are used by ISP (Internet Service Providers), HSP (Hosting Service Providers), small and medium businesses. Rack-Soft products simplify server management, Data Center administration, and voice communications.



The company’s explosive success is based on excellence, innovation, and a strong determination to improve processes. Rack-Soft implements CMM (Capability Maturity Model) in order to maximize software reliability.



For more information about Rack-Soft products and services, please visit www.4psa.com. If you have comments, suggestions or questions, please send an email to press@4psa.com.

