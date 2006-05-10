Bella’s Cookies releases all natural and organic Wildberry Shortbread for Mother’s Day

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --Bella's Cookies of Milton released a special all natural and organic cookie for Mother's Day this week. The "Wildberry Shortbread" will only be available through the holiday and is a crisp butter shortbread topped with an organic wildberry jam.



Known throughout Delaware for their exciting all natural and organic cookie creations around every holiday, Bella's Cookies helped children everywhere solve the big dilemma… "What to get Mom for Mother's Day?" Said Mark Leishear, Director of Marketing "Typically Mom gets, garden gloves, flowers, cards... etc. Mom doesn't need all that… she just wants some really good cookies."



The "Wildberry Shortbread" is an all natural and organic butter shortbread striped down the middle with a 4 berry (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry & blackberry) jam and drizzled with an organic almond glaze. The cookies come wrapped in a gift box, weigh 5.25 oz (approximately 11 pieces) and retail for $7.00. Also included with each box is a “personalized by you” card specifically for Mom. "A delicious shortbread and a card too... you just might get pardoned from any and all past and future misconduct," said Leishear.



With Mother's Day just around the corner, Bella's Cookies of Milton eliminates the conundrum of "What to get Mom." The Wildberry Shortbread will disappear after Mother's Day, but the company is preparing for the release of its 4th signature cookie "Groovy Granola" and the opening of it's new manufacturing facility which will place Bella's Cookies in select locations throughout the state.



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company and specializes in the aforementioned as well as vegan breakfast cookies, special holiday cookies, and gifts. Cookies can be ordered by either calling 302-684-8152 or visiting www.BellasCookies.com.