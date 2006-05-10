The Top Offshoring Providers List Includes Reksoft

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --Reksoft is proud to announce to have been included into The Top Offshoring Providers list prepared by the International Association of the Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).



IAOP unveiled The Top Offshoring Providers, one of the sub-lists developed from The Global Outsourcing 100, on May 1st. The list features outsourcing providers who serve U.S. customers and do so primarily from locations outside the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Western Europe. Out of 30 offshore outsourcing service providers, two are located in Russia and Reksoft is honored to be one of them.



"The pioneer of Russia's software outsourcing market, with the development center in St. Petersburg, Russia, Reksoft has 15 years of experience serving large international companies in Western Europe and U.S., providing them with the cutting-edge technology expertise and strong vertical knowledge. We believe that the fact that Reksoft has been named in The Top Offshoring Providers by IAOP best reflects our efforts to become one of the premier software development companies in the region", commented Alexander Egorov, Reksoft CEO.



In the beginning of 2006 Reksoft was positively distinguished by CMP, being one of the two Russian IT services companies named in the Global Services 100 list of top global outsourcing suppliers.



The Top Offshoring Providers list will be published in the FORTUNE magazine on May 29th and is now available at IAOP website -

