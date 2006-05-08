InetServices Introduces New Managed Server Offerings

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2006 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, introduces new Managed Server offerings focused to provide more services and assistance to our dedicated server customers.



"While InetServices was founded on the Shared Hosting market for small businesses, last year our Dedicated Server division grew over 400%." said Kevin Soendker, Chief Operating Officer for InetServices. "Furthermore, 2006 appears to be on the same level of growth as 2005. These new customers have requested more and more managed services as part of our dedicated server offering, so we have refocused our resources to accommodate their requests."



The new Managed Services include: 1-hour hardware replacement SLA, OS patch management, security service monitoring, software installation and configuration, 1-hour/month free server admin services, and enhanced server monitoring.



