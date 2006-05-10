InetServices Website Reflects Company's New Focus

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2006 --InetServices launched its next generation of its website reflecting the company's new focus on Managed Server services and declining interest in Shared Hosting. The new site focuses on Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, and Managed Colocation services.



"InetServices will continue to support its existing Shared Hosting customers but will no longer look to grow in that market space. Instead, we will be expanding our Dedicated Server division with Managed Servers. The Dedicated Server division had exceptional growth last year and hasn't slowed down yet," said Kevin Soendker, Chief Operating Officer for InetServices.



In addition to the newly added managed services, InetServices will be announcing more special packages for the dedicated server and managed server services over the next several months.



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



